Jewish Federation of Greater Naples celebrating Hanukkah

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples welcomed in the fourth night of Hanukkah on Wednesday with a lot of light and cheer.

More than 1,000 people signed up to come out to the menorah lighting in Mercato to celebrate the holiday.

At the event, WINK News introduced the Collier County Sheriff, Kevin Rambosk to the stage.

Rambosk shared important messages of safety and a brighter year ahead with everyone in attendance.

People also got to hear from the Naples Klezmer band and some smart and talented kids who helped celebrate the festival of lights with music while others danced.

Hanukkah celebrates the miracle of enough oil for only one night staying lit for eight, and this year the last night of Hanukkah is Dec. 26.