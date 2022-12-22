Fort Myers parents arrested in the Keys, accused of child abuse

Monroe County deputies have arrested a Fort Myers couple after they say they found their 2-year-old child in filthy conditions.

Zachary Sousa Engren, 22, and Jillian Larae Meyers, 20, both face charges of child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Engren also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Meyers also faces a charge of possession of a concealed firearm without a permit.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle they were in was stopped because of reports of a reckless driver.

Engren was the driver. Meyers was a passenger and a third 24-year-old man was also in the vehicle as well as the 2-year-old in a car seat.

The car smelled like marijuana and was filled with used food containers, clothes and trash.

There were assorted reptiles and insects in boxes in the truck. Deputies said cockroaches crawled on the child, who smelled of human waste.

Engren and Meyers both said they had diapers but deputies could not find any in the vehicle. Both parents also gave conflicting stories regarding when the child last ate.

All three adults said they were living in the vehicle.

Deputies removed the child from the car and notified the Department of Children and Families.

Engren and Meyers were taken to jail. The male passenger said they were in the Keys to collect reptiles and insects but claimed no knowledge of the drugs or the gun and was not arrested.

The child was placed in the care of DCF.