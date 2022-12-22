Fort Myers man, 2 teenagers arrested after narcotics, guns found in home

A man on probation and two teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning after Fort Myers police say they were found in a home with guns and over eight kilograms of narcotics.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, FMPD officers assisted probation officers in a walk-through of an address on Lantana Street at around 3 a.m. Probationer Jesus Gonzalez, 38, resides there and is currently supervised by the Florida Department of Corrections for seven cases in Miami-Dade County.

Upon arrival, law enforcement met Gonzalez, Jenny Gonzalez, and four juveniles. During the check, correctional probation specialists found three large zip-loc bags of marijuana and two small plastic bags of cocaine. A full search of the home was authorized, and detectives found:

$11,189 in cash

Semi-automatic Aero Precision AR-15 pistol

Semi-automatic Beretta pistol

6 kilograms, 3 ounces of fentanyl

2 kilograms of cocaine

130 grams of Xanax

565 grams of oxycodone

130 grams of methamphetamine

964 grams of marijuana

Money counter

Vacuum sealer

Several contraband concealment items

Based on the investigation and location of all that contraband, Gonzalez and two 17-year-olds were arrested.

Gonzalez faces charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug equipment. The two teenagers each face charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment.