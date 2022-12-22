Fort Myers man, 2 teenagers arrested after narcotics, guns found in home

A man on probation and two teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning after Fort Myers police say they were found in a home with guns and over eight kilograms of narcotics.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, FMPD officers assisted probation officers in a walk-through of an address on Lantana Street at around 3 a.m. Probationer Jesus Gonzalez, 38, resides there and is currently supervised by the Florida Department of Corrections for seven cases in Miami-Dade County.
Upon arrival, law enforcement met Gonzalez, Jenny Gonzalez, and four juveniles. During the check, correctional probation specialists found three large zip-loc bags of marijuana and two small plastic bags of cocaine. A full search of the home was authorized, and detectives found:
- $11,189 in cash
- Semi-automatic Aero Precision AR-15 pistol
- Semi-automatic Beretta pistol
- 6 kilograms, 3 ounces of fentanyl
- 2 kilograms of cocaine
- 130 grams of Xanax
- 565 grams of oxycodone
- 130 grams of methamphetamine
- 964 grams of marijuana
- Money counter
- Vacuum sealer
- Several contraband concealment items
Based on the investigation and location of all that contraband, Gonzalez and two 17-year-olds were arrested.
Gonzalez faces charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug equipment. The two teenagers each face charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment.