Former GM of The Cottage, Shucker’s restaurants starts new handyman business

Brian Nagle spent three years managing Shucker’s at the Gulfshore and The Cottage Bar restaurants on Fort Myers Beach, only to see both century-old buildings vanish during Hurricane Ian because of roaring winds and at least 15 feet of storm surge flooding.

With the future of the property and restaurants uncertain, Nagle couldn’t wait to embark upon his next line of work. He started a licensed handyman business called B. Nagle Repair and Maintenance.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.