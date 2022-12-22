Dry Thursday afternoon precedes evening thunderstorms

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s under increasing cloud cover. After a dry afternoon, isolated showers and storms will begin forming closer to the evening. These will persist into Thursday night and Friday morning.
Our severe weather outlook has been upgraded to a marginal (1/5) risk for all of the WINK News viewing area. Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary threat, and a low-end chance for tornadoes will also exist. A cold front will usher cooler temperatures into Southwest Florida for your holiday weekend. Low temperatures may briefly reach the 30s Saturday or Sunday morning.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.