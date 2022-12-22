Dry Thursday afternoon precedes evening thunderstorms

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s under increasing cloud cover. After a dry afternoon, isolated showers and storms will begin forming closer to the evening. These will persist into Thursday night and Friday morning.

Our severe weather outlook has been upgraded to a marginal (1/5) risk for all of the WINK News viewing area. Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary threat, and a low-end chance for tornadoes will also exist. A cold front will usher cooler temperatures into Southwest Florida for your holiday weekend. Low temperatures may briefly reach the 30s Saturday or Sunday morning.