3 people suspected of working together to steal woman’s wallet in Estero

Deputies are looking for three people suspected of working together to distract a woman and steal her wallet in an Estero parking lot on Dec. 15.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a woman entered her vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Publix Super Market at Corkscrew Village, located at 21301 South Tamiami Trail. She placed her wallet, containing $382, on the center console. The woman saw a man approach the rear of her vehicle and begin speaking in Spanish while pointing to the rear bumper. The victim exited the vehicle in an attempt to understand what the man was saying.

Another man approached and distracted the victim while the other man entered the vehicle and took the victim’s wallet. A woman was seen on security footage acting as a lookout near the Publix entrance.

If you recognize any of the people pictured, you can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or visit the website. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.