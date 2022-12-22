1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers.
The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
