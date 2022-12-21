Yo! Taco, Back Open on Fort Myers Beach

The iconic Taco spot, Yo! Taco, which suffered immensely from Hurricane Ian, is now open on Fort Myers Beach. The food truck is stationed on Estero Boulevard, right across from the Lani Kai.

WINK News stopped by for lunch on Wednesday. For the people who work and frequent the spot, this is more than just a taco stand. It symbolizes that Fort Myers Beach will be back and better than ever.

“Very excited. Every time a place like this opens … it brings tears to your eyes,” one customer said.

“I’ve lived down here my whole life … so this place is like a staple. Everybody knows this place,” another customer said.

Anthony Lavella is the owner of the Yo! Taco food truck and spoke with WINK News about opening up again.

“It’s been tough … but tough is relative. We’re gonna do just fine. The line don’t lie,” Lavella said.

The truck is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.