San Carlos Park firefighters pull person from Tamiami Trail rollover crash

SAN CARLOS PARK
On Wednesday morning, firefighters were able to pull someone from a two-vehicle rollover crash on Tamiami Trail in San Carlos Park.
According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a crash on the 18000 block of South Tamiami Trail. They extricated the entrapped patient, who was transported as a trauma alert by Lee County Public Safety.
