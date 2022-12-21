Mostly cloudy skies after isolated morning showers

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Boaters will encounter better conditions on the water in comparison to Tuesday. One to two-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays is expected.

Isolated rain is expected in the morning. In the afternoon, those showers will clear out and leave us with mostly cloudy conditions. Severe weather is not expected. Wind speeds are forecast to be lighter than Tuesday’s, remaining out of the northeast or east at five to ten miles per hour.