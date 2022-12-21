Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Dec. 21

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Stacy Connors (DOB: 6/6/1984) –wanted in Lee County for violating probation on credit card fraud charges.

Investigators say she used the stolen cards in the Suncoast area. She has more than a dozen arrests under her belt.

Look for her in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT OUR MOST WANTED WEDNESDAY TRIO, CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 1-800-780-TIPS.

Chen Feraro (DOB: 9/14/80) – wanted for having obscene communications with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Turns out, it was a Lee County detective.

He spent more than two years in prison and has now violated his probation.

He could be in East Lee County.

Jaquon Truvillion (DOB: 1/9/96) – Truvillion bonded out of jail on aggravated child abuse charges.

Investigators say he was supposed to be babysitting, but fell asleep and claimed to not know how the baby ended up being bruised and injured.

Two weeks ago, a judge revoked his release and issued a new warrant to land him back in jail.

SERIES: See all previous Most Wanted Wednesday fugitives

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com