Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced Wednesday morning to 10 years in prison for trafficking amphetamine.

Tristan Rion Ornelas, 27, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a minimum/mandatory of seven years, for the charge of trafficking in amphetamine – 28 grams or more. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.

Ornelas was found guilty following a one-day trial in Lee County. The jury returned the guilty verdict just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Ornelas was arrested in January after selling methamphetamine. He was seen selling the drugs at a fast-food restaurant on Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers by members of LCSO’s narcotics unit during an undercover drug operation. The restaurant is less than a mile from LCSO’s main building.

Ornelas was driving someone else’s car. He pulled into the restaurant parking lot and put the hood up. The drugs were left on the engine, and the buyer came to the car and exchanged money for the drugs.