Lee Health Mobile Health Clinic opens in Dunbar after Ian damaged community center

Lee Health has opened a mobile health clinic to help serve the Dunbar community.

The clinic was established after Hurricane Ian damaged Lee Health’s Lee Community Healthcare office.

The mobile clinic is at 3637 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and will open Mondy through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

The mobile clinic will be open from noon to 4 p.m. and will operate until the new Dunbar office is open, which is slated for April 2023.

“Even though our office was badly damaged in the hurricane, it’s imperative that our community members in Dunbar can still get access to health care,” said Bob Johns, executive director of Lee Community Healthcare. “This mobile health care clinic will be able to provide them with the services they need in their own neighborhood. We can’t thank Treasure Coast Community Health enough for generously loaning us the mobile clinic. We are so grateful for their kindness and support.”

Two tents in the parking lot will serve as a lobby with an area for check-ins and checkouts.

If patients needs transportation to the mobile unit, they can call 239-481-4111.

Patients can also see their medical provider at Lee Health’s Outpatient Center at Sanctuary, 8960 Colonial Center Drive.