Immokalee felon arrested after posting pictures of himself holding stolen gun

A convicted felon has been arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office after they say he posted pictures online of him holding a stolen gun.

Deputies say Geovanni Rodriguez, 19, had several warrants out for his arrest when he posted the photos.

Investigators determined that Rodriguez was at his home in Immokalee because they identified it as being in some photos’ background. Deputies say the photos were posted in an effort to sell the guns.

Rodriguez was arrested on outstanding warrants for robbery and burglary. He faces additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after deputies found a loaded handgun inside the residence, which they connected to him, and for the Instagram photos showing him holding the stolen gun.