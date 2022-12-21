Curbside commercial debris removal to begin in non-categorized areas of Lee County

The Lee Board of County Commissioners authorized curbside commercial debris removal in county rights of way that are outside of the catastrophic and extensively damaged areas, as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA worked with the Florida Department of Emergency Management in identifying areas receiving catastrophic and extensive damage from Hurricane Ian, which were mostly in Zone A. These areas are typically the responsibility of the property owner, but are now approved to be handled by the county.

