Collier County Housing Committee gathers new strategies to tackle affordability crisis

As 2023 approaches Collier County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is gathering strategies to resolve the local affordable housing crisis. The 11-member committee holds the role of recommending strategies to the Board of Commissioners on providing housing affordability options and incentives for developers.

Previously part of the county’s Human Services Department, the committee became part of the Growth Management Department this month. Collier County Planning and Zoning Director Mike Bosi created four housing plan initiatives associated with the county’s housing plan that was developed more than five years ago.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.