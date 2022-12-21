Collier County first responders put on a light show for children at NCH

It’s always difficult for families when one of their children is in the hospital, especially during the holidays. Wednesday night is the annual event that’s supposed to help ease the stress and put smiles on the faces of kids and parents.

First responders from around Collier County showed up at NCH Wednesday night to shine a light on kids hospitalized during the holidays.

The first responders were turning their lights and sirens to give the kids a show and let them know they aren’t alone.

“It gives us an opportunity to give them a fun night with our fire and rescue partners, EMS, and sheriffs deputies,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Before Santa and his elves went inside to hand out gifts, they had a little surprise to give the kids.

“We all come in with the lights we come in with Santa we bring gifts,” Rambosk said. “We just help make it nicer for each of these young people.”

While the kids get the spotlight shined on them, the adults get a lot of joy and fulfillment in participating.

“We help put the family at ease you know they have a lot of stress they have a lot going on in their lives and we give them a break for a few minutes,” Rambosk said.

Children who are admitted to NCH or who visit the Emergency Room will receive a gift.

WINK News was told the toys that were collected through the drive would provide enough presents for the entire year.