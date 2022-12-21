1 person killed in concrete truck rollover crash at Lehigh Acres intersection

LEHIGH ACRES
One person was killed in a concrete mixer truck crash at a Lehigh Acres intersection on Wednesday morning.
WINK News found the Southwest Concrete mixer truck on its side at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Westgate Boulevard. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
