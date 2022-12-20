Victims of Naples doctor accused of rape seeking justice after his death

Fourteen women are still seeking justice after being sexually abused at a medical spa in Naples.

The suspect in the case, Dr. Eric Salata, took his own life, but the fight isn’t over.

“Dr. Salata did take the easy way out. Cowardly took his own life. The case is not dead,” said Attorney Mary Colina-Fowler, who is representing the first victim to come forward.

Colina-Fowler claims the 14 women are dealing with the aftermath of what happened to them behind closed doors at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples. She says the fight is not over until justice is served.

“Unfortunately, at this point, no one can take back what happened. No one can undo the harm that he did. However, through our justice system, the only way of receiving compensation is, you know, monetary compensation,” said Colina-Fowler.

Regarding how much compensation they will be asking for, it’s too soon to tell, but Colina-Fowler said, “It is above $100,000.”

Colina-Fowler represents the first victim who came forward in October, stating that Dr. Salata drugged and raped her.

“I couldn’t believe a doctor could be allowed to be in a procedure room alone with a female patient who was sedated. To me, it was unbelievable that there weren’t more measures in place to prevent this type of thing from happening. He had full access to these women. And he took advantage of it,” Colina-Fowler said.

Days later, other women started coming forward with similar stories. Naples police say 14 women have come forward so far.

Colina-Fowler says the clinic failed to protect these women “The negligence comes from their failure to act, failure to protect their clients, failure to put things in place to prevent these things from happening,”

The Pura Vida Medical Spa is now closed.