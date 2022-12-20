U.S. Coast Guard rescues 7 people from disabled vessel off Naples coast

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 20, 2022 10:48 AM EST
Updated: December 20, 2022 10:52 AM EST
The disabled vessel, Abshire Tide, floats adrift 150 miles offshore from Naples, Florida, Dec. 18, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike's crew rescued all seven people aboard after the vessel's emergency position indicating radio beacon was activated; no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
NAPLES

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people Monday afternoon after their 180-foot motor vessel, Abshire Tide, became disabled 150 miles southwest of Naples.

Watchstanders received an emergency position indicating a radio beacon distress signal on Sunday at around 1:40 p.m. A Coast Guard aircrew located the vessel and dropped a radio to the people on the ship to establish communications. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s crew arrived on the scene and took on the seven people aboard at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The vessel was left adrift and the owners are arranging for commercial salvage. Coast Guard watchstanders are using emergency group calling to alert offshore mariners of the hazard to navigation.

No medical concerns were reported.

