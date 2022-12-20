Par 4 Mobile Home Community providing rent-free FEMA trailers for people in need

FEMA trailers now sit at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community in Naples, waiting to be unlocked. It comes just short of three months after Hurricane Ian.

There are three FEMA trailers on-site at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The property manager tells me they are waiting on the fourth. Par 4 is hoping the temporary housing will warm hearts this holiday season.

For weeks we’ve been asking where the FEMA trailers are. Par 4 Property Manager Jimmy Gaughan knows.

The mobile home park wanted to help seniors return to their homes following Hurricane Ian.

Gaughan showed WINK News the paperwork from FEMA, saying they will reimburse Par 4 for the monthly rent for the trailers.

“All the water, all the sewer has been hooked up, the electric is hooked up, we’re just waiting for the FPL hookups, and this lot here is, they just started on this one today. This is going to be a two-bedroom, two-bath mobile home that is coming in. You can see I prepped the electric in the back, and under that little cone, there is the water,” said Gaughan.

WINK asked Gaughan what neighbors thought of the FEMA trailers.

“They think they are small. That was the feeling they said, ‘oh, they’re awful small thought they were going to be bigger.’ But I explain to them this is just temporary, and they’re only one bedroom, one bath so because nobody knew. You don’t know what you’re getting, which is fine. You just know that you are getting them, but when they come, it’s sort of like Christmas. It’s a surprise,” said Gaughan.

It is all arriving just in time for the holidays.

“It’s Christmas time next week. I mean, it’s coming. It’s five days away. These people have lost everything. They have no home. They’re staying in a shelter or a hotel room, or they’re living on people’s couches and floors. I mean, it’s not the Ritz, but it’s a little home, their own place where they can be safe and secure,” Gaughan said.

Rental agreements will be six, 12, or 18 months. Residents who move in will only be responsible for Florida Power and Light expenses.