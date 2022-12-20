Pack & Send helping people in Cape Coral send last minute gifts

If you waited to send out your Christmas gifts until the last minute, don’t worry, you still have options. Overnight deadlines are one-day earlier this year because Christmas falls on a Sunday.

Bundles of tape rolls, labels printing, and long lines of customers mean one thing for employees at Pack & Send in Cape Coral; the holiday season is here.

“The past week was really challenging, of course, because everybody is here wanting to get all of their things out in time for their relatives up north. We’re getting now to the time where you’re down to the wire,” said Jacqueline Jutrowski, manager of Pack & Send.

Arnie Gibson is one of those people. Her family was supposed to visit from South Carolina, but after a hospital stay for her husband and extreme damage from Ian, they decided not to overwhelm her.

Despite that, she wanted to keep their Christmas spirit alive, with help from Santa’s elves in Cape Coral.

“This is a picture. This is a garment bag for the grandson in the military for his uniforms because he doesn’t have one. This is just little things that I picked up. This is a glass cutting board for my daughter and a baby pail,” said Gibson.

She’s not the only one who waited until this week to ship things out. The good news is there are still options: Priority, two-day, or same-day shipping.

Keep in mind the weather up north could slow things down.

“So as the weather disintegrates here, it’s, you know, progressively getting worse up there. So anything in the way of logistics is going to be compromised,” said Jutrowski.

Jutrowski recommends bringing your packages in by 3 p.m. to ensure same-day delivery. Gibson learned that the hard way, but it’s a mistake she won’t make again next year.

“Everything’s going up there next year. I’m having it shipped directly to them,” Gibson said.

She won’t have to worry about on-time delivery ever again.

If you’re still holding out on shipping gifts, this Friday will be the last day to use expedited shipping to ensure a Christmas Day arrival.