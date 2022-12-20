North Fort Myers woman facing animal cruelty charge after leaving injured dog at vet

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a North Fort Myers woman after she left her injured dog at the vet.

Deputies say they began investigating after a Pitbull mix named Terra was left in poor condition at a Fort Myers veterinary hospital. Investigators learned that the dog was seen previously, on October 25, for a broken leg. They say the veterinarian at the time recommended treatment for the broken leg, but the owner declined.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alsha Arzuga, 19, was asked to bring Terra back in for treatment, but by November, had only called vets saying Terra’s wounds were bleeding and was advised the dog needed surgery, but declined again.

Deputies say on November 30, Arzuaga took Terra back to the vet, where she got into an argument with staff and left, leaving Terra behind. Arzuaga ultimately agreed to surrender Terra to Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

The sheriff’s office says veterinarians saw Terra had been chewing through her bandages, and when the wrap was removed, there were open sores, and her leg was completely dead. Terra’s leg has since been amputated.

Arzuaga is facing a charge of aggravated animal cruelty and is being held without bond.