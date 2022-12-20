MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda

The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda.

The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to several types of racing events championed by Charlotte County residents who share a love for motorsports.

The airport authority placed the property for bid in October to be in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration lease guidelines, requiring that such land leases be leased at or near fair market value.

