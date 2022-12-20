Marco Island man accused of threatening to shoot family over money for aerosol spray

A man was arrested on Saturday after Marco Island police say he threatened to shoot family members and led officers on a vehicle pursuit.

According to the Marco Island Police Department, James Lang, 47, was arrested after MIPD responded to a 911 call on Saturn Court. The caller reported that Lang threatened to shoot household members. The dispute began when Lang asked his parents for money so he could buy cans of aerosol spray for his “huffing” habit.

As officers arrived, they saw Lang speeding away from the residence. A short vehicle pursuit ensued, but Lang returned to the home after losing a tire on his vehicle. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop and found a loaded 9mm handgun and around seven cans of Dust-Off aerosol spray in the car.

MIPD says Lang has an extensive criminal history in Collier County and is currently on state probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Naples Jail Center. Lang faces charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers with emergency lights and

sirens activated (two counts), aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony (domestic related), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of state probation.