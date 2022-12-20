Man sentenced to 15 years for 2021 Bonita Spring murder of his wife

The man charged with killing his wife at their home in Bonita Springs has been sentenced after pleading no contest to a charge of manslaughter.

Kenneth Balishin, 67, pled no contest to a charge of manslaughter with a weapon and was adjudicated guilty. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Balishin killed his wife on December 29, 2021. they say he told them he had reached his ‘breaking point,’ which led him to kill his wife.

Deputies say Balishin had stabbed himself in an attempt to commit suicide after the murder.

The court says Balishin was credited for the 357 days he has already spent behind bars since his arrest. Once released, he will serve two years of probation.