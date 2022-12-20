Expect rainy, stormy end to Tuesday

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s under increasing cloud cover. Dew points will return to the 60s, allowing enough fuel for rain after lunchtime. Boaters will face bad weather on the water: Isolated storms, moderate chop in our bays and 1- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights are in Tuesday’s forecast.

Almost all of Southwest Florida can expect rain. These showers will begin forming after lunchtime, increasing coverage in the evening. A few storms are expected, but severe weather is unlikely. These rain chances will persist into early Wednesday morning and likely drop over two inches of rainfall in several locations.