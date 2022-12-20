ESPN Wide World of Sports to host Tampa Bay Rays spring training

Disney and the Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to host a portion of the team’s 2023 spring training at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista.

After Hurricane Ian damaged the Rays’ facilities in Port Charlotte in September, Walt Disney World Resort offered facilities to the players and coaches.

“We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected Spring Training needs,” said Rays team president Matt Silverman in a press release. “ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will provide our players and coaches with first-class facilities for their annual ramp-up to the season.”

As part of the agreement, the Rays’ major leaguers and minor leaguers will work out at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the spring. Major League spring training workouts run from Feb. 6 through March 1 with early arrivals reporting on February 6. Pitchers and catchers will report the following week, on Feb. 14.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Major League Baseball back to Walt Disney World Resort,” said Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports, in a press release. “We’re always looking for top-tier events, like the Rays’ Spring Training for our guests to enjoy at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.”

Fort Myers had previously offered the Tampa Bay Rays use of City of Palms Park after the team began looking for new facilities.