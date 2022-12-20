Driver crashes into Fort Myers Family Dollar during medical emergency

A driver crashed into the front of a Family Dollar on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers while suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., WINK News saw a silver Ford had crashed into the glass window and door to the Family Dollar located at 3269 Cleveland Ave. The Fort Myers Police Department, the Fort Myers Fire Department and EMS all responded.

The driver was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be OK. The car has been towed away. Fire crews broke the remaining glass in the window and door. The store will remain closed until the cleanup is finished.