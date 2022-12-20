Deputies search for suspect seen rummaging through cars in Lehigh Acres

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 20, 2022 8:18 AM EST
A suspect rummages through two unlocked cars in a Lehigh Acres driveway, Saturday, December 17, 2022. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
LEHIGH ACRES

Lee County deputies want the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect believed responsible for several Lehigh Acres car burglaries in the last week.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the most recent burglary occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, when a homeowner in the 2800 block of 38th Street Southwest was awakened by his security system notifying him of movement in his driveway.

Security cameras captured a video of a suspect breaking into two vehicles parked side by side.

Although nothing of value was taken, the suspect thoroughly rummaged through both unlocked vehicles.

If you have any information on this suspect, you can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

