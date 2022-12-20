Cape Coral High School student arrested after online shooting threat

A 15-year-old Cape Coral High School student was arrested Monday after police say he made a school shooting threat online.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, school resource officers from CCPD learned that a student had posted “I feel like shooting the school up ngl” to Google Classroom, a blended learning platform utilized by local schools. The IP address used to post this threat was traced to the student responsible.

After the teenager denied writing the threat, investigators say he eventually admitted to posting it. He said he opened his computer and saw another student’s information still logged in, and after supposedly discussing ideas with other students, he decided to post this threat.

The student was transported to the Lee County Jail. He faces a charge of written or electronic threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.