Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution begins in Southwest Florida

Parents of the 4,000 angel tree children are picking up donated presents to put under the tree for Christmas.

On Monday, the Salvation Army began distributing those gifts.

It is the first of four days that parents are driving through to pick up their gifts.

The program aims to ensure children don’t go without Christmas gifts for any reason.

And this year, they were able to honor that promise and make sure no angel was forgotten.

Volunteers are loading cars with bikes, clothes, toys and Christmas meals, with the hope to give them some joy on Christmas.

The Salvation Army said they saw a big need especially after Hurricane Ian. Donations from the community made it possible to fill those needs.

“Went above and beyond to help out these families and these children, because a lot of them did lose so much during the hurricane. But we have been hopefully restoring some of that and them. And so this means joy for our families,” said Major Charlotte Gargis with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

On Monday, the Salvation Army elves will hand out gifts to more than 500 families. The rest will be spread out over the next four days.