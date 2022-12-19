Punta Gorda PicklePlex announces partnership with United Healthcare

Monday was a big day for pickleball in Charlotte County. The PicklePlex of Punta Gorda announced a three-year agreement with United Healthcare.

The $245,000 deal will help add eight more pickleball courts. It also makes United Healthcare the exclusive insurance provider at the facility.

The president of PicklePlex says the expansion will help people stay healthy by improving their mental and physical health.

“It will help us secure the funding for the next eight courts, which we already are pretty close to having, but this just kind of tops it off and helps with those contingencies,” said Gloria Reilly, Punta Gorda PicklePlex president.

The added courts will also shorten wait times during tournaments.