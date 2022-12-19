On Monday, the Florida Forest Service will perform a 3,300-acre prescribed burn in Picayune Strand State Forest.

The forest is positioned east of Naples, south of I-75, and north of US-41. The boundaries of the burn unit will be 66th Avenue Southeast to the north, Faka-Union Canal to the east, 100th Avenue Southeast to the south and Everglades Boulevard to the west. The Florida Forest Service will have a helicopter in the area and many resources and personnel on the ground. Motorists and residents should exercise caution in the area.

According to the Florida Forest Service, prescribed fire is a form of ecological management for wildlife habitat and timber management. The burn aims to promote south Florida slash pine regeneration and growth, protect cypress trees, and improve wildlife forage. Additionally, the fire serves to reduce understory vegetation consisting of saw palmetto, gallberry, and grassy surface fuels and acts to reduce hazardous fuel buildup for wildfire safety.

A specific time for the start of the burn was not specified.