NWS confirms recent cold front brought EF-0 tornado to North Port

NORTH PORT
Last week’s string of strong storms ahead of a cold front resulted in a weak tornado in North Port, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado made a touchdown on Thursday at around 3:15 p.m. in the Heron Creek community as an EF-0 with winds of 85 miles per hour. A few homes were damaged, but no one was hurt.
Thursday’s tornado was the 14th this year in Southwest Florida, which is more than what would be expected on an average year.
*CONFIRMED TORNADO* occurred last Thursday in Southwest Florida as it swept through North Port, via @NWSTampaBay. This is the 14th tornado in Southwest Florida this year. @WINKNews @stormhour pic.twitter.com/SEcvwgv8Ks
— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) December 19, 2022
