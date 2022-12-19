NWS confirms recent cold front brought EF-0 tornado to North Port

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: December 19, 2022 11:57 AM EST
Updated: December 19, 2022 1:25 PM EST
NORTH PORT

Last week’s string of strong storms ahead of a cold front resulted in a weak tornado in North Port, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado made a touchdown on Thursday at around 3:15 p.m. in the Heron Creek community as an EF-0 with winds of 85 miles per hour. A few homes were damaged, but no one was hurt.

Thursday’s tornado was the 14th this year in Southwest Florida, which is more than what would be expected on an average year.

