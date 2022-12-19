New women’s clothing stores open at Coconut Point in Estero

Crunch time for holiday shoppers has arrived. So have an assortment of clothing stores and a new fast-casual dining option at Coconut Point shopping center in Estero.

“Traffic has been strong throughout the holiday season, and we are pleased that our shoppers are able to find the best brands and selections,” Walt Romaniw, Coconut Point’s general manager wrote in an email.

Jean-Pierre Klifa, named for its French founder and women’s clothing and handbag designer of the same name, opened and has walls flanked with bags and leather purses starting at about $250. All clothing has an Ultraviolet Protection Factor of 50-plus fabric, blocking 98% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.