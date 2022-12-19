Man arrested after DeSoto County K-9 sniffs out methamphetamine in car

A man was arrested Sunday night in DeSoto County after deputies say a K-9 named Lucy found a large amount of methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Tyson, 34, was arrested after a deputy pulled him over and K-9 Lucy was brought over to do a free-air sniff. She alerted the deputies to narcotics, and a search revealed 21 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Tyson, a habitual traffic offender, faces charges including tracking methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. He is held in the DeSoto County Jail without bond.