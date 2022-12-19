Man arrested, accused of sexually battering a child at an unlicensed Cape Coral daycare

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man they say was sexually battering a child daycare in Cape Coral.

Police responded to a call about the abuse on Thursday after a child’s parent discovered evidence of it.

According to police, the mother of a child younger than 12 years old, who attends daycare on Northeast 19th Avenue, discovered a letter in her daughter’s backpack addressed to ‘Bobby’ that referenced sexual activity.

Cape Coral police identified ‘Bobbo’ as Bobby D. Holland, 37, the live-in boyfriend of the daycare operator.

Detectives investigating the case learned that Holland had sex with the child and encouraged the child to keep it a secret so he would not get in trouble. Police say the child was also encouraged to write ‘love letters’ to Holland.

Police say the child stayed at the day overnight several nights a week due to her mother’s overnight work schedule.

Cape Coral police say the daycare is unlicensed and has been issued a cease and desist.

Police say the parents of children known to use the facility have been contacted and informed. Any parent continuing to utilize the services of this facility could face separate and individual criminal charges.

Holland faces a charge of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age.