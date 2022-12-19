Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine launches in Naples

NAPLES
The second coming of Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine was a long time coming for its owners, who initially had hoped to launch their Naples restaurant about a year ago.
Husband and wife Rogen and Shishana Forbes have been anticipating another local spot for Island Vybz since closing their first in July 2019 after operating for more than a year in Coastland Center mall’s food court. Opting for a permanent tenant, mall management replaced Island Vybz with Planet Grilled Cheese that summer. By then, though, the Forbes had built a local following for their authentic oxtail, jerk chicken and critically acclaimed Jamaican cuisine.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.