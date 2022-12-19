Incident under investigation at Fowler Firearms in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Police Department is working an active investigation at Fowler Firearms.

Fowler Firearms is a gun range at 3685 Fowler Street.

No other information is known at the time, but police say it is an isolated incident.

Fort Myers Police can confirm we are working an active investigation at Fowler Firearms. This is an isolated incident and we will update further as we are able. pic.twitter.com/f9oX0fUoE8 — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) December 19, 2022

