Incident under investigation at Fowler Firearms in Fort Myers

Writer:WINK News Digital
Published: December 19, 2022 11:22 AM EST
Updated: December 19, 2022 11:24 AM EST
An incident is under investigation at Fowler Firearms. (CREDIT: WINK News)
FORT MYERS

The Fort Myers Police Department is working an active investigation at Fowler Firearms.

Fowler Firearms is a gun range at 3685 Fowler Street.

No other information is known at the time, but police say it is an isolated incident.

No other information is known at this time.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media