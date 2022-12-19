Fort Myers Golf Academy holding holiday golf camp

The Fort Myers Golf Academy is hosting a three-day holiday golf camp at the Eastwood Golf Course right after Christmas.

The camp runs from December 28 through the 29. The academy says the camp is for anyone ages 6 and up of any skill level. Participants will work alongside PGA professionals, and clubs will be available for those who need them.

There are only 30 spots available, so you will want to act fast if you would like to take part.

If you are interested in participating, it will cost you $65 for a single day of the camp or $185 for all three. The camps will run from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

You can sign up for a spot at the camp by clicking here.