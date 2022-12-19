Florida Gulf Coast University returns to a traditional commencement ceremony

After three years, Florida Gulf Coast University is back to a traditional commencement ceremony.

“There’s been a big team of people that are trying to do a lot of different things to make things as special as possible for our graduates this weekend,” said Eric Balmer, senior director of campus reservations and university events.

Balmer, who planned the graduation, wore two hats over the weekend.

“So I am helping plan, part of the commencement committee that’s helping plan these commencement ceremonies, but I’m also a graduate for serving resume receiving, excuse me, my MPA, master’s in public administration on Sunday,” said Balmer.

But which was harder, planning the ceremonies, or getting the degree? “Yeah, that’s a really good question, let’s say equal maybe 51%, 49%,” Balmer said.

With graduation planned and a new degree under his belt, the last obstacle was the walk across the stage Sunday.

“I think we’re going to try and get everything set up the right way. And then I’ll try and do the quick change in the cap and gown, hopefully not trip when I’m on stage, because I’m trying to look at other things. And but I think it’s gonna be a great overall day,” said Balmer.

Now that’s an eagle for excellence.