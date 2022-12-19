A dry and pleasant forecast for Monday

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s under increasing clouds. These clouds will primarily be in the high levels of the atmosphere. At the surface, it will feel pleasant and relatively dry. Boaters will encounter unpleasant conditions on the water. Two to five-foot Gulf wave heights and choppy conditions are expected within our bays.

We will have no rain chances on Monday, although scattered showers and storms will return to Tuesday’s forecast. These will primarily form after lunchtime. High temperatures will mostly remain in the 70s for the remainder of our workweek.