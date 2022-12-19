11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral

Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral.

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday.

According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling.

The two children were left unattended, according to DCF.

Cape Coral police said it remains an active investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.