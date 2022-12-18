Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles

Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church.

Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless and food-insecure people in the area.

Every day hundreds of hot cooked meals are delivered to families who need them most because of the non-profit.

Feed Thy Neighbor said it will have to work harder after the thieves stole the catalytic converters.

Anthony Mansolillo works with Feed Thy Neighbor and spoke with WINK News about what happened.

“It wasn’t just our trucks there are other trucks here that service children’s education. He took their catalytic converters. It was awful you know, especially at this time of the year it’s hard and now we blew everything that we had in our reserves $52,000 in the hurricane so now we are working on day-to-day donations,” Mansolillo said.

Mansolillo said he doesn’t wish any ill will upon whoever stole the converters, instead, he prayed for the person.

As for the vehicles, they are in the shop, waiting to be fixed.