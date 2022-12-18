Plane heading to Philly makes emergency landing in Miami

CBS MIAMI
A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3’s Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154.
DEVELOPING: American flight 1154 from Key West to Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami after a police official on board from #Delco tells me the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody is safe. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/fo4DJLEAnk
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 18, 2022
A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak.
Everybody on the plane is safe.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.