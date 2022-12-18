Plane heading to Philly makes emergency landing in Miami

A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3’s Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154.

DEVELOPING: American flight 1154 from Key West to Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami after a police official on board from #Delco tells me the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody is safe. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/fo4DJLEAnk — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 18, 2022

A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak.

Everybody on the plane is safe.