Lots of sun Sunday afternoon

The Weather Authority expects a much nicer Sunday with lots of sun and lower humidity by the afternoon.

Sunday will start with a few showers south, partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 60s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s. Otherwise, expect decreasing clouds and lower humidity as the day goes on.

Looking ahead to the workweek, it starts off dry on Monday. However, a disturbance will bring scattered storms to the area on Tuesday, with weather staying unsettled Wednesday into Thursday.

A strong arctic cold front will move through the area on Friday. Ahead of it, scattered showers will impact the area. Behind it, coldest air of the year arrives just in time for Christmas weekend. Highs will crash down into the 60s, and at night we could see lows into the 30s and 40s! Burrrr!!