5 agencies respond to Lee County apartment fire

Crews from several agencies responded to a structure fire in an apartment at the Summerlin Place community, off Summerlin Road Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iona McGregor Fire District, the homeowner was not home when the fire began.

However, the family dog was inside the home when the fire started, and did not survive the incident.

The crews that responded to the fire were the Iona McGregor Fire District, South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Public Safety.

The fire is under investigation.