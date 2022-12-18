Suspect arrested for San Carlos Park McDonald’s robbery

SAN CARLOS PARK
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a robbery at a San Carlos Park McDonald’s on Saturday night.
WINK News saw several deputy vehicles at the McDonald’s on Constitution Boulevard on Saturday night. LCSO has confirmed that they were responding to a robbery at that location.
The sheriff’s office has not released any other details about the incident.
