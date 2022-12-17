Tossing teddies to help kids at Everblades game

Reporter:Tiffany Rizzo
Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: December 17, 2022 7:06 PM EST
Updated: December 17, 2022 7:52 PM EST
ESTERO

Saturday night will be the latest installment in the tradition of fans tossing teddy bears onto the ice when the Florida Everblades score against the Orlando Solar Beams.

Kids at the Golisano Children’s Hospital will get the stuffed animals that are tossed onto the ice during the hockey game.

WINK News saw fans entering the arena in the late afternoon with teddy bears in every imaginable.

Teddy bears scattered all over the ice thrown by fans. CREDIT: WINK News

Many of the fans said it’s their favorite game of the year and it’s not hard to understand why.

Puck drop between the Solar Beams and Everblades is at 7 p.m.

The Everblades will wear special-themed jerseys during the game.

Those jerseys will get auctioned off to fans benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

That foundation gives many children hope in their fight against cancer.

Player skating while holding a big teddy bear. CREDIT: WINK News

Hundreds of teddy bears will be thrown, tossed, hurled, and launched onto the ice after the Everblades first goal.

WINK News spoke with fans John and Helen Wilson, who have great seats at the game.

“We’ve been warned because we have seats on the glass so we are going to get hit in the head with a bunch of teddy bears,” John and Helen said.

WINK News also spoke with Ken Schwinn, another fan attending the game.

“It’s an exciting night for us but it’s an exciting night to take part in a charitable event that’s really a lot of fun,” Schwinn said.

The teddy bears will go from the ice to the children on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media